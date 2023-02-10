Watch Now
Grier Road closed due to downed power lines Friday

Posted at 12:27 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 14:30:49-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire crews responded Friday to downed power lines on Grier Road.

According to the agency, Grier was shut down between Sandario and Sanders.

