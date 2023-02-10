Grier Road closed due to downed power lines Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire crews responded Friday to downed power lines on Grier Road.
Crews responded to downed power lines, road closed on Grier between Sandario and sanders. Please avoid the area. #NWFDAZ pic.twitter.com/HaBSj0yvrm— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) February 10, 2023
According to the agency, Grier was shut down between Sandario and Sanders.
Stay with KGUN 9 for more on this developing story.
