Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona hosts Tucson's largest job fair for jobseekers with disabilities

In an effort to combat the employment challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona is gearing up to host Tucson's largest job fair for those with disabilities. The event, known as Building a Dream Job Fair, is on a mission to connect disabled job seekers with employers who aim to have an inclusive and diverse workforce.

The Dream Job Fair, which has been a success since its start 11 years ago, aims to provide a platform for job seekers to connect with employers committed to building inclusive and diverse work environments. This event is open not only to individuals with disabilities but to the entire community, with the goal of creating opportunities for all.

Jody Gardner, Associate Director of Employment Services at Banner Health Plans, shared, "While it is specifically for people with disabilities to get them connected and in front of employers who want an inclusive workforce, it's open to the community, so it's really about giving people opportunities."

Matthew Flores, Director of Marketing at Goodwill of Southern Arizona, shed light on the collaborative nature of the event, saying, "It's brought together by a planning committee of multiple agencies, including Goodwill, Beacon Group, Banner, a wide variety of agencies that work in healthcare, supported employment, and just workforce development."

Tucson Medical Center, JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa, Tucson Electric Power, and numerous other employers will be participating in this year's Dream Job Fair. The event has witnessed an impressive turnout over the years, with over 4,000 job seekers having participated.

For those looking to attend, the job fair is scheduled for Thursday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way. It promises to be an excellent opportunity for job seekers to connect with employers committed to building a more inclusive workforce in Southern Arizona.