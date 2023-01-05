Firetruck Brewing opens new pizza restaurant in Tucson

Firetruck Brewing Company got its start in 2012 when three Tucson-area firefighters began brewing beer in their garage.

Three brewery locations later, the company has unveiled its latest venture: Firetruck Pizza Company, now open on North Kolb Road near East Speedway Boulevard, pairs the firefighters' beer with brick-fired pizza.

"We are super excited about this location," said Taylor Carter, CEO of Firetruck Brewing.

Carter says of their new location on Kolb: "It was a pizza company for years prior to us taking it over about a year ago. It took time to build it out. As soon as Kolb gets opened up, this is going to be great."

Firetruck Pizza Company is located at 800 N. Kolb Rd.

Firetruck Brewing has two locations in Tucson, and another in Oro Valley.