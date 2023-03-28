Community Care: Tucson Fire Department gifts local woman with mobility scooter and upgraded walker

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Helping the community, one client at a time is the mission Tucson Fire Department's Collaborative Community Care Unit (TC-3) is taking on.

Most recently, the unit provided a woman with upgraded devices to help her get around. The department says she has a history of calling 911 due to mobility issues and a tendency to fall. The department didn't share her name, but did provide pictures of the special surprise moment.

In addition to a brand new mobility scooter, the woman received an upgraded walker, as well as other equipment to help her with daily tasks. Paramedic Jason Patrick, as well as navigators Joe Gulotta Jr. and Hailey Wingert, assisted in delivering the gifts.

"By reducing the number of calls for emergency services, this allows our first responders to concentrate on callers with more immediate needs," the department said in a tweet.