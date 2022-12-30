Children’s Museum Oro Valley at Tohono Chul opens Tuesday, Jan. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new outdoor-indoor museum featuring interactive nature-based programs is coming to the Tucson area.

Two local and beloved institutions, Tohono Chul and Children's Museum Oro Valley are joining forces.

Having closed its previous space on Oracle Road in Oro Valley, the museum will re-open inside Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte, Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“We are beyond excited to open Children’s Museum Oro Valleyat Tohono Chul,” said Hilary Van Alsburg, Executive Director of Children’s Museum Tucson|Oro Valley. “This is an exciting collaboration. We look forward to welcoming families to a beautiful new setting where they can explore, learn about the Sonoran Desert and fun in nature, right in our urban core.”

The new space will feature both indoor and outdoor exhibits, including fort building, a mud kitchen, water table, clay studio, painting sculpture and an art studio.

Favorites exhibits from the previous Oro Valley location, such as the Peek-A-Boo Palace, will return.

Outdoor exhibits will be open daily, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. The indoor museum will be open Tuesdays through Sundays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.