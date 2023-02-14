$42 million headed to Arizona to tackle PFAS in water supply

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero shared Monday late afternoon that the Biden administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is sending $42 million to Arizona to help with the removal of PFAS from the water supply.

Back in December, then-Governor Doug Ducey also announced he would allocate funds from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to help Tucson Water improve per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) treatment at a Tucson Water treatment plant.

PFAS are potentially cancer-causing chemicals that leach into the soil, contaminating the water supply. Their presence in groundwater has long been a health concern in the Tucson area, where the chemicals had been discovered in some drinking water sources.

Tucson Water has spent more than $30 million to address PFAS locally, turning off contaminated wells and removing PFAS at this water treatment center.

“We’ve been proactive in shutting wells down where we’ve discovered PFAS in older well supplies,” John Kmiec, Director of Tucson Water previously told KGUN 9.

🚨Just in🚨#Arizona will be receiving over $42M from the #BIL to tackle PFAS contaminants in our water. #Tucson has been a leader in cleaning and remediating PFAS from our water. This is a direct investment in our community and for future generations. — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) February 13, 2023

