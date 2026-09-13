Tucson zoo fits aging giraffe with custom shoes to help mobility

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Reid Park Zoo's giraffe Jasiri was recently fitted with a pair of shoes to make him more comfortable while he walks.

“As Jasiri has aged, we became concerned with how he moved. In order for us to better evaluate what his feet look like on the inside, it required an anesthetic procedure,” said Dr. Alexis Roth, Chief Veterinary at Reid Park Zoo.

The shoes were specifically designed for Jasiri.

During the procedure, the veterinary team identified advanced degenerative changes in his lower legs. These were creating discomfort when he walked.

Now, Jasiri is much more comfortable when he walks zoo officials say.