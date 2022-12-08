Tucson woman takes on project making beanies to warm heads and hearts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For Danyella Renae, she's helping spread some magic this time of year with these beanies. "Just makes me feel good to help other people, especially around this time of the year," expressed Renae.

She started her beanies for the needy project in 2019. "And I just started making them and making more and making more," explained Renae.

After COVID concerns the last couple of years, hospitals weren't taking donations until now.

"Which is why I'm making more of the smaller sizes for babies in the NICUs or in the baby ICUs because they need a lot of those and then the bigger ones they can use for cancer patients," shared Renae.

A lot of love and hard work goes into each beanie.

"The process for crocheting is you use one needle; knitting is two needles," said Renae.

She likes to use a machine to make as many winter hats as she can.

"Then you take it out. Sew the tops together. You can put a pom on the top like this," described Renae.

They come into different shapes, colors and sizes.

"What you do is you cut the end of the color you are using and then, you add a new color and you try to match the rows to make them even and then you go back and forth with the colors you want," explained Renae.

Beanies for the needy is able to continue thanks to donations coming in from the community.

"Joann's and Michael's have been giving me gift cards each year to go buy yarn," said Renae.

Anyone can donate and little yarn goes a long way.

"Around $6 will make a big one and small one," revealed Renae. This year, she wants to donate to two different places.

"I'm going to be doing some to the hospital and if I have enough, I want to do the Salvation Army men's shelter," added Renae.

Danyella Renae