Tucson woman sentenced to three years for human smuggling, having ammunition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Judge Jennifer G. Zipps has sentenced a local woman to two concurrent terms of 36 months in prison.
Court officials found Xochil Elizabeth Hernandez, 19, guilty of conspiring to smuggle humans and possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.
This sentence comes with an additional 36 months of supervised release.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Arizona said Hernandez was serving a term of supervised release for a prior human smuggling conviction at the time of the offense.
Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin pointed out Tucson agents arrested Hernandez in November 2022 near Amado, Ariz.
A Tucson woman was sentenced to over three years in prison for human smuggling and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 12, 2022
Tucson Sector agents arrested her last November near Amado, AZ. #HonorFirst https://t.co/q8kJVBP1eA
