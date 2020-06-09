Tucson woman pleads guilty to manslaughter following 2018 A Mountain hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. — The driver who was involved in the 2018 A Mountain hit-and-run that claimed the life of a bicyclist was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison Monday.

Back in October 2018, according to authorities, Moreno was driving the wrong way down the mountain road when she fatally struck 73-year-old Richard Ellwanger. After the crash, Moreno attempted to drive off before her car hit a boulder in the parking lot of the mountain trail. Her and the passenger got out of the vehicle and left the scene.

According to a criminal complaint against Moreno, investigators say hospital lab tests of her blood showed a blood alcohol level of .40, which is more than four times the legal limit.

On April 8, Yanibra Moreno pled guilty one count of manslaughter, two counts of leaving the scene after causing an accident resulting in death/serious physical injury, and seven counts of aggravated DUI, while driving the wrong way on a highway.

She will serve 7 years of probation after her sentence.