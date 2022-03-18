Tucson woman indicted for allegedly embezzling $5.3 million

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson woman was indicted after allegedly embezzling more than $5.3 million from two Tucson-area businesses and a Mexican HOA.

According to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Marie Dahlstorm is accused of gambling away the funds at casinos.

Dahlstrom worked as a bookkeeper for Lauderbach Builders Supply and L&L Manufactured Components, as well as treasurer for a Rocky Point, Son.-based HOA.

She embezzled the funds by writing checks made out to cash and forged financial statements to hide the funds.

Dahlstrom faces charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices, theft, computer tampering, forgery and money laundering.

