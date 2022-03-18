Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson woman indicted for allegedly embezzling $5.3 million

Missing Gavel
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Missouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 1:22 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 16:24:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson woman was indicted after allegedly embezzling more than $5.3 million from two Tucson-area businesses and a Mexican HOA.

According to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Marie Dahlstorm is accused of gambling away the funds at casinos.

Dahlstrom worked as a bookkeeper for Lauderbach Builders Supply and L&L Manufactured Components, as well as treasurer for a Rocky Point, Son.-based HOA.

She embezzled the funds by writing checks made out to cash and forged financial statements to hide the funds.

Dahlstrom faces charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices, theft, computer tampering, forgery and money laundering.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY