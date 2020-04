TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson woman will compete on "Wheel of Fortune" Friday night.

Andrea Lochner said she got invited to two auditions to qualify.

"I got lucky enough to get invited for that second audition. And not once, but twice!" Lochner said. "I had to go twice to that wheel mobile to get that invite! Which was the best news ever, when they sent the letter that said, you have been chosen to be a contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune.'"

The show airs at 9:30 p.m. Friday on KGUN9.