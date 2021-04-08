Tucson Water warns of thieves posing as employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water is warning customers about con artists who are asking to be let into homes to collect water samples.

The people operating the ruse present badges identifying them as "Water Department" employees, insisting on checking water in the house, including bedrooms.

One victim reported missing items after allowing one of the people inside their home.

Reports of the scam have come from the Sunrise and Swan areas, as well as Speedway and Camino Secon.

Tucson Water says it only sends employees to homes for set appointments related to water quality, pressure or billing. They wear ID badges, a Tucson Water uniform and drive marked Tucson Water vehicles. They can usually collect water samples via outside spigots.

If you are approached by someone claiming to be from Tucson Water without an appointment, you should call 911.

