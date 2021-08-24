Watch
Tucson Water to shut down Sweetwater Wetlands facility to clean invasive plants

Posted at 2:33 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 17:33:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water is closing its Sweetwater Wetlands facility Saturday to clean up invasive water lettuce.

Crews will clean invasive water lettuce at the facility, 2511 W. Sweetwater Drive at 6 a.m. that day.

According to Tucson Water, the plants -- which are not native to the area -- siphon water of oxygen and nutrients.

----

