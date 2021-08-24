Tucson Water to shut down Sweetwater Wetlands facility to clean invasive plants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water is closing its Sweetwater Wetlands facility Saturday to clean up invasive water lettuce.

Crews will clean invasive water lettuce at the facility, 2511 W. Sweetwater Drive at 6 a.m. that day.

Tucson Water will close the Sweetwater Wetlands Facility Saturday, August 28th beginning at 6:00 a.m. for an ecological cleanup of invasive water lettuce. This plant robs the water of oxygen & nutrients and is not native to the area. pic.twitter.com/txkJi52SeF — Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) August 24, 2021

According to Tucson Water, the plants -- which are not native to the area -- siphon water of oxygen and nutrients.

