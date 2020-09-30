Tucson Water investigates outage in Corona de Tucson

Tucson Water crews investigated a water outage in the Corona de Tucson area Tuesday.

We are currently experiencing a water outage in the area of Corona de Tucson. Tucson Water crews are investigating. Updates will be posted at https://t.co/gqBFWZdoku as more info is available. — Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) September 30, 2020

Close to 3,000 customers lost service due to a broken 16-inch water main.

Tucson Water spokesman Fernando Molina said repairs were expected to be complete by noon, but the time was subject to change depending on how quickly the water main excavation goes.

Bottled water will be distributed at 16540 S. Houghton Road.

For updates, visit Tucson Water online.