Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Water investigates outage in Corona de Tucson

items.[0].image.alt
Sheriff: Colorado town's water supply has THC
Posted at 5:49 AM, Sep 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-30 09:13:36-04

Tucson Water crews investigated a water outage in the Corona de Tucson area Tuesday.

Close to 3,000 customers lost service due to a broken 16-inch water main.

Tucson Water spokesman Fernando Molina said repairs were expected to be complete by noon, but the time was subject to change depending on how quickly the water main excavation goes.

Bottled water will be distributed at 16540 S. Houghton Road.

For updates, visit Tucson Water online.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.