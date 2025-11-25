Tucson Water completes paving, curb work along South 12th Avenue

The City of Tucson has completed paving and curb work associated with the stormwater infrastructure project along South 12th Avenue, between Irvington and Drexel Road.

According to a news release from Tucson Water, significant progress has been made since construction began in Sept. 2025. Most traffic barricades have been removed.

Businesses along South 12th Avenue remain open and accessible. Motorists are asked to use caution while crews work on irrigation and landscape installation in the coming weeks.

The project is part of the city's Storm to Shade program, that "adds stormwater-harvesting landscape to enhance neighborhood shade, beauty and sustainability," the news release said.