Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Water completes paving, curb work along South 12th Avenue

South12th.jpg
KGUN 9
South12th.jpg
Posted

The City of Tucson has completed paving and curb work associated with the stormwater infrastructure project along South 12th Avenue, between Irvington and Drexel Road.

According to a news release from Tucson Water, significant progress has been made since construction began in Sept. 2025. Most traffic barricades have been removed.

Businesses along South 12th Avenue remain open and accessible. Motorists are asked to use caution while crews work on irrigation and landscape installation in the coming weeks.

The project is part of the city's Storm to Shade program, that "adds stormwater-harvesting landscape to enhance neighborhood shade, beauty and sustainability," the news release said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism