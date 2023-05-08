Tucson voters: Deadline approaching to mail back Prop 412 ballot

In the video player: Voters to judge TEP franchise renewal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Voters in the city of Tucson have until Wednesday, May 10 to mail back their ballots for the special election on Proposition 412.

Voters can also drop off their ballots Monday - Friday through Monday, May 15 at the Pima County Recorder's Downtown Office, 240 N. Stone Ave. or the Tucson City Clerk Elections Center, 800 E. 12th St. The offices are open Mondays - Fridays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

In-person voting location will be available on Election Day from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 16:



Department of Housing and Community Development | 310 N. Commerce Park Loop

Morris K. Udall Regional Center | 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center | 2160 N. 6th Ave.

William Clements Recreation Center | 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.

El Pueblo Senior Center | 101 W. Irvington Rd.

Parks and Recreation Administration - Randoph Park | 900 S. Randolph Way

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center | 800 E. 12th St.

(Drop-off ONLY) Pima County Recorder Elections Department | 6550 S. Country Club Rd.

The single-item ballots ask voters to consider a new franchise agreement between the City of Tucson and Tucson Electric Power. If approved, the proposition would renew TEP's existing 2.25% monthly frachise fee, and add a new .75% "community resilience fee."

According to the city, revenue generated by the new fee would pay for moving some power infrastructure underground. They also say the revenue will support the city's Climate Action Plan, using about 10% of the new fee’s revenue over the next 10 years for things like clean energy and electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as heat mitigation.