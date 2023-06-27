Watch Now
Tucson virtual healthcare job fair happening Tuesday

Posted at 4:36 AM, Jun 27, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Attention all job seekers, JobFairX is hosting a Tucson virtual job fair on Tuesday, June 27.

The online fair will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to meet with over 25 local employers, including Johnson and Johnson, Philips and many more.

The event is free. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register ahead of time.

Those who do register also have the chance to request interviews with preferred companies.

For more information and how to sign up, click the link.

