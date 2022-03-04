Tucson Unified to host districtwide event accepting donations for clothing/food bank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District is hosting a district-wide event accepting donations for their clothing bank, food bank and hygiene pantry.

This charity drive on Saturday, March 5 at the Catalina High School football field also doubles as an opportunity to meet school representatives and register your children.

"You'll be able to learn about the amazing schools and programs we have to offer your child," shared the school district online. "You'll even have the opportunity to choose your school and register on the spot!"

This event will also feature performances, food trucks, a train ride and job opportunities.

Tomorrow is our #TucsonUnified Districtwide Event at Catalina High School!

Our Family Resource Centers will also be there collecting donations of clothes, non-perishable food items and hygiene products for our families. Please donate if you can. Thank you ❤️ #PROUD2BTUSD 🍎 pic.twitter.com/U5r7HDmgj4 — Tucson Unified (@tucsonunified) March 4, 2022