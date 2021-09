TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — TUSD board members will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. today.

Members are expected to give an update on transportation for students as they look into a raise for newly hired bus drivers from 13-30 an hour to 15 dollars an hour.

Members will also give an update to the district's covid response and readiness.

Governing Board members will additionally review a Engagement Liaison position that was requested at a meeting last month.

You can stream the meeting using this link.