Tucson Unified superintendent adds Steele Elementary to school consolidation plan

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) – The Tucson Unified School District’s superintendent on Wednesday recommended consolidating Steele Elementary School into Booth Fickett K-8 School.

Under the proposal from TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, the consolidation would take effect in August 2028 for the 2028-29 school year.

In addition to Wednesday’s announcement, Trujillo has recommended the following school consolidations:



Hudlow Elementary into Sewell Elementary

Dunham Elementary into Marshall Elementary

Cragin Elementary into Blenman Elementary

Collier Elementary into Bloom Elementary

Cavett Elementary into Utterback Middle School

Magee Middle School into Sabino High School

Secrist Middle School into Santa Rita High School

The latest recommendation comes as district officials continue to evaluate facility use and campus configurations amid declining enrollment.

RELATED: TUSD Supt. says closing schools solves only part of the budget crunch

District officials said a community advisory committee helped guide the process, evaluating factors such as enrollment, finances, class sizes, transportation and access to programs.

Officials stressed that the consolidations remain recommendations and that the Governing Board is not expected to take action until its Dec. 8 meeting.

RELATED: District addresses potential school closures in a public meeting

Community members will have a chance to voice their support or concerns about the proposed consolidations on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The public hearing, hosted by the district’s Governing Board at Sahuaro High School, will begin at 5:30 p.m.