Tucson Unified School District to host public hearing on school consolidations and closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's largest school district is giving the community the opportunity to weigh in on proposed school consolidations and closures.

In the last two weeks, Tucson Unified School District has proposed the closure and consolidation of seven schools in the district, mostly on Tucson's east side. The changes are scheduled to happen over the next two school years.

Community members who want to voice their support or concerns related to the closures will get the chance on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The public hearing, hosted by the district's governing board at Sahuaro High School, will start at 5:30 p.m.

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