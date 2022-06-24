TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School Distirct will be holding a job fair at the Tucson Convention Center Friday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Representatives from the district will be interviewing and hiring on the spot for several positions, and is offering a retention stipend for new and existing employees.

Potential candidates can register in person upon arrival at the TCC. Though no pre-registration is required, you can view the current openings on the TUSD website.

Masks will be mandatory for attendees.

This job fair comes on the heels of the Governing Board's unanimous approval of teacher raises in May.

