Tucson Unified School district expanding Career and Technical Education program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For high school students looking to learn something new and even spark their interest in a future career, there's a program at Santa Rita High School that can help. Next school year, the Career and Technical Education program is expanding its reach.

From catering meals to fixing a car's break pads and polishing teeth, the students over at Santa Rita High School are learning it all. Starting next school year, students from across the district will be able to take part in the program.

The program is called the Extended Day program where students can come to Santa Rita after school from 3:30p.m. to 6p.m for three days a week. The first two days will be remote and the third day will involve hands on practice in-person.

Chuck McCollum, the program's manager, said it's important to bring the access to all students.

"It does create open access and that’s kind of what we are about we want to make sure we are providing opportunities to all kids," McCollum said. "So whether they are Santa Rita students or another TUSD school or even from a neighboring district we welcome them here and we want them to learn the skills they need to make good choices."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

