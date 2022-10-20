Tucson Unified School District aims to hire more support staff

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — When Elizabeth Hanson moved back to Tucson, she knew where she wanted to work.

"If i were to work in a place in Tucson, I'd prefer to work in the Tucson unified school district," she said.

She isn't the only one looking for a change. Marissa Martino is making the jump from the culinary field to education.

"I want to be a teaching assistant," she said. "I feel like that's a good way to get involved."

So Hanson and Martino both found themselves at the Tucson Unified School District's Job Fair. At this job fair, people are given the opportunity to interview for paraprofessional staff positions like bus drivers, crossing guards and teaching assistants.

"We have our human resources team here today to give a preliminary job offer," Sabrina Salmon, a senior director for TUSD, said.

She said there's been a decline in staff members in the district.

"So what we've been doing in the meantime is switch people's schedules around in order to fill the paraprofessional role," she said.

She said when she was a teacher, support staff like teachers assistants are crucial.

"It's helpful to have the para-professionals there in small groups to help reinforce the stuff I taught," Salmon.

If you weren't able to go to the job fair, Salmon encourages people to apply online.

