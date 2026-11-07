Tucson Unified reverses recommendation to close Dunham Elementary School

The Tucson Unified School District is no longer recommending that Dunham Elementary School be closed and consolidated.

The district superintendent announced the reversal Saturday, saying officials have heard from many passionate families who want to keep the school open.

Dunham Elementary is also one of the district’s top-performing schools. The school has earned an “A” grade from the Arizona Department of Education for three consecutive years.

The superintendent said the district looks forward to working with Dunham families to develop a long-term plan for the school.