Tucson Unified board split on proposed AI policy changes affecting students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District's (TUSD) governing board was split 2-2 on three proposed revisions to its artificial intelligence (AI) policy Tuesday, stalling the changes before they could move forward for public review.

The district requires a yearly review of its AI Use in Education Policy. At Tuesday's meeting, TUSD's AI task force presented three proposed revisions, including expanding approval of AI tools for students.

The district's AI policy outlines the scope, usage guidelines, and safeguards to ensure responsible AI integration in all areas of education, administration, and operations, while protecting privacy, ensuring ethical use, and supporting equitable learning environments.

Tracy Metcalfe, senior director of educational technology and field support, spoke for the task force laying out the proposed revisions to the board.

One of the proposed changes would update the policy's definition of AI to reflect how the technology has evolved.

"One of the definitions we have for generative artificial intelligence did not include some of the new versions of artificial intelligence, including agentic," Metcalfe said. "So we would like to expand the definition to include these new versions of artificial intelligence and making sure that that new definition is comprehensive for whatever changes come up in the next months, year."

Agentic AI goes beyond responding to prompts. It is capable of acting like a human, independently problem solving.

TUSD says it has complete control of what AI platforms students can use, such as CodeHS, Canva, Magic School, and Khanmigo. The second proposal is to expand the approved platforms to middle school students and it's up to the teachers if they want to utilize it.

"It's a request that has been made by our computer science teachers, our 8th grade algebra teachers who are teaching high school curriculum and they have asked to have access to some of the same artificial intelligence platforms that our high schoolers have," Metcalfe said.

TUSD uses strict closed systems, meaning students do not have access to platforms like ChatGPT or Gemini.

"Those are open systems and not appropriate for our students," Metcalfe said.

The third proposed revision would implement embedded AI tools for students with disabilities to help them communicate.

"There are certain tools that our students have access to that have AI baked into the programming, one of which, for example, is we have a communication system that our students, our special needs students are using to assist them to speak and it evolves based on the age of the student," Metcalfe explained. "It's using artificial intelligence, so it's giving voice to students who haven't had a voice before, but they're using it as young as five up to 18."

Because the board was split 2-2 and addressed concerns of using AI at such an early age in the classroom, the proposals will not move forward for public review at this time.

Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said updated revisions could return at a future meeting.

You can take a look at the proposed changes in redline here.

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