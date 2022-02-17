Tucson unemployment rate drops 20% since world shut down at beginning of pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Are we returning back to normal?

According to recently released data sourced from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Tucson's unemployment rate has returned to 2.8% as of December 2021.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

That matches the spike up to 13.9% we saw in April 2020.

This 20% decrease from nearly 14% directly falls in line with the lock downs the world experienced then too.

Tucson's unemployment rate has not been this low since April 1999.

The above data also includes information from the FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis combining hundreds of thousands of American institutions, not including the hundreds of international sources such as the Bank of England.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

