Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson to use pandemic money to boost Wi-Fi connectivity

items.[0].image.alt
Get hacked. Go under. Protect your business
Posted at 11:34 AM, Aug 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-08 14:34:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona's second most populous city plans to use $4.5 million of federal pandemic aid to expand free public Wi-Fi into areas of Tucson most impacted by the digital divide.

City Council members who approved the plan last month said it will support the needs of citizens and help them deal with issues that have risen as a direct result of the pandemic.

Officials used census data to identify neighborhoods most impacted by the digital divide by looking at income levels, population and whether there was coverage available from other broadband services.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson!