Tucson tie to Critics Choice Awards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Critics Choice Awards are taking place on Sunday night at Los Angeles and a Tucsonan is behind the organization and event.

Longtime KGUN9 viewers will recognize Jim Ferguson for his interviews with countless Hollywood stars.

In 1995, Ferguson was asked by his good friend Rod Lurie to help organize film critics which back then was known as the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Ferguson was an original board member and part of the first awards show.

"I think what it is is our title, Critics Choice," Ferguson said. "The industry respects the critics. Not all of them, but the majority of us. It is special."

Ferguson says they started out with a five-foot red carpet, one camera and not to mention they were the presenters which got them so far.

One of the first winners helped to legitimize the organization, that would later change its name to the Critics Choice Association.

"A young director getting started by the name of Steven Spielberg," Ferguson said. "Steven gave a speech about us. And he became our leader, in a silent way. That really helped."

The Critics Choice Awards has grown from 44 member to 525 today including members in Canada, thanks to Spielberg's endorsement and Freguson's insistence.

Ferguson is looking forward to the star-studded awards show on Sunday where he'll interview Hollywood stars which can be seen in theaters, including the Roadhouse Cinema.

"Jimmy Kimmel's going to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Billy Crystal," Ferguson said. "I can't wait until I hear him accept, because he'll just be great."

Halle Barry will also receive the prestigious SeeHer Award given to outstanding women in the film industry.

Ferguson says he's also looking forward to the Critics Choice Award for Best Picture.

Ferguson states Kenneth Branagh is a great director and actor along with being one of his favorite people.

He is rooting for the comedy-drama Belfast.

The Critics Choice Awards can be seen on the CW Tucson Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m.