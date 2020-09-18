Tucson teen with cerebral palsy gifted brand new bike, after old one was stolen and damaged

TUCSON, Ariz. — A custom-bike designed for a Tucson teen with cerebral palsy has been found.

On Wednesday, KGUN 9 brought you the story of Francisco Alvarez and his bike that was stolen the day before. Police found the bike Thursday night, heavily damaged.

“I was just wondering if it was fixable or if it was all taken apart. Which as of this morning, I noticed a lot of damage,” said Danielle Alvarez, Frankie’s mother.

“Surprised and worried about, like, how it would be condition-wise,” said Frankie.

The brakes and chain are broken. The pedals, handle bars, and seat have been stuck in their newly adjusted positions. The bike is also missing a flag, its license plate and a water bottle. But despite the missing and broken pieces, hope was restored to the Alvarez family.

“If it’s fixable, we’d really appreciate it. But if its not, we’ll be blessed with just whatever. We’re not the type of people that are very picky. I just want my son to have his therapy back. I want to see his smile again, while he’s riding that bike. I’m happy, I’m happy right now,” said Danielle.

The stolen bike was fixable, to a certain extent. But while getting it examined, a man there on behalf of Bike In A Box Foundation said if Frankie wanted a new bike, the foundation would give it to him for free.

“That is all beat up. I think it would be more work into that one than getting a new one. This one just feels more comfortable,” said Frankie.

Frankie has had five surgeries due to cerebral palsy. This type of bike helps him stretch and exercise the muscles in his legs. His trusty old bike got the job done, but now, after help from the community, he’s getting fitted for a brand new one.

“I’m just really amazed and blessed that they did it for my son. Lost of words. I’m happy for him. It’s his decision, whatever he wanted. I just want him safe whenever he rides. I’m just happy,” said Danielle.

Another surprise, after his fitting, he got to take home that brand new bike the same day.