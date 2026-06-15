Tucson Tamale Market announces closure

Tucson Tamale Market has announced its closure after 12 years in business, according to an email sent out to customers.

The email cited ongoing economic and financial pressures.

"There are no words to fully express our gratitude to the Tucson community," the email said. "From our first customers to the families who made us part of their traditions, to every person who stopped in for a meal, attended an event, shared a recommendation, or simply cheered us on, you made these past 12 years possible.

"Thank you for welcoming us into your lives and allowing us to be part of Tucson’s story. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for 12 unforgettable years."