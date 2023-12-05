Tucson Tamal Festival winners announced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The winners are in for the 18th annual Tucson Tamal Festival.

On Saturday, December 2nd, more than 10,000 people attended Casino Del Sol for the popular Southern Arizona event.

Those participating in the cook-off had the choice to compete in one of four different categories: Traditional, Gourmet, Sweet, and Green. Competitors then presented their dish to a panel of 50 judges, with attendees getting the chance to try some for themselves as well.

The winners are listed below by category:

Traditional - Jessica Taylor

Gourmet - Jose Toledo

Sweet - Mattie Santa Cruz

Green - Nina Garcia

Each of the four winners received a $500 dollar prize.

There was also a 'best overall' award given out. Nina Garcia took home the top honor with her green tamales, earning an additional $750.