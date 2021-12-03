Tucson Tamal Festival set to spice up the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a covid hiatus, Casino Del Sol is getting ready to welcome back visitors for this years "Tamal & Heritage Festival."

It's happening December 4th and will celebrate the taste, smells and all things tamales from the southwest and Mexico.

KGUN9 caught up with one woman who has been competing in the festival's tamale contest for eight years now.

Gloria Gastelum has won 1st, 2nd and 3rd place honors and is looking to take home another achievement.

"My sister won 3 years ago, I have a sister and she entered 3 years ago and she beat me...i won second she won first. and it's ok but then after that I was like I'm going to let my sister win and then I stopped and then said I am going to come back and win again." Gloria Gastelum, Tamale Contestant

Gloria says she plans on preparing 200 dozen tamales with her son, using a recipe that's been passed down from her great grandmother.

You can have a taste for yourself at her booth named after her mother's nickname "La Kita's."

The festival starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. with music and more.