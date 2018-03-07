Tucson Symphony Orchestra to perform Harry Potter-themed concert

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Symphony Orchestra musicians will bring the magical sounds of Harry Potter films to concertgoers.

The musicians will perform "Harry Potter and the Soercer's Stone in Concert" at 7:30 p.m. March 24 at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets, which start at $50, are on sale here.

Part of a global series, the concert will feature the John Williams score set in synch with the film playing on a 40-foot screen.

"The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world," said Justin Freer, who is producing and conducting the series, in a statement. "It is with great pleasure that we introduce for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. It will be an unforgettable event."