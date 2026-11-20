We have our first look at the vehicle leading thousands of cyclists at El Tour de Tucson.

Tucson Subaru unveiled the pace car for the race. The vehicle sports a custom "Subaru Share the Love" and "Youth On Their Own" design.

Tucson Subaru will donate $727 for every eligible vehicle purchased or leased when customers select Youth On Their Own as their charity. General Manager John Petersavage says this is the dealership's highest per-vehicle contribution in the program's history.

"And what's so cool about it is it helps them get needs and supplies to people that are really far outside of the metro area," Petersavage said.

Youth On Their Own works to help young people experiencing homelessness. Last year, the organization supported more than 1,400 local kids and distributed more than 167,000 basic needs items, as well as contributing nearly $2 million in direct financial aid.

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