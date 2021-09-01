Tucson student gets experience to train like an astronaut

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The next big space discovery might be made by a Tucson student.

Space camp scholar winner, Liza Granados is the lucky recipient of the 'LEGO City Let’s Go Campaign from 2019.'

This summer she attended space camp in Huntsville, Alabama. She was able to participate in a special form of astronaut training, something she says was a dream come true.

Liza said "I thought I knew, but there is so much to learn. I think there's still a lot more to learn about astronomy. It meant a lot. Kids like me don't really get an opportunity to go to that, so I was just really grateful."

She hopes to one day contribute to the next big scientific discovery.

Liza was one of three students from Arizona chosen to attend the prestigious camp.

----

