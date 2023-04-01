Tucson's Splash Pads open this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — All six splash pads owned by the City of Tucson will open Saturday, April 1.

The splash pads will be open on April 1- Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to sunset.

Purple Heart Park has the newest splash pad after Tucson Delivers 2018 voter-approved Proposition 407 bond funds and Impact Fees.

It is expected to open a new splash pad at CSM Martin R. “Gunny” Barreras Memorial Park this upcoming June.

City of Tucson Splash Pads:



Catalina Park Splash Pad

Clements Splash Pad

Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad

Palo Verde Splash Pad

Purple Heart Splash Pad

Udall Splash Pad

On the other hand, the Marana Splash Pads are opening on Friday, April 7.

The splash pads will be open from early April to late Oct. from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Marana Splash Pads:



Heritage River Park Splash Pad

Crossroads Splash Pad