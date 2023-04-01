Tucson's Splash Pads open this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — All six splash pads owned by the City of Tucson will open Saturday, April 1.
The splash pads will be open on April 1- Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to sunset.
Purple Heart Park has the newest splash pad after Tucson Delivers 2018 voter-approved Proposition 407 bond funds and Impact Fees.
It is expected to open a new splash pad at CSM Martin R. “Gunny” Barreras Memorial Park this upcoming June.
- Catalina Park Splash Pad
- Clements Splash Pad
- Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad
- Palo Verde Splash Pad
- Purple Heart Splash Pad
- Udall Splash Pad
On the other hand, the Marana Splash Pads are opening on Friday, April 7.
The splash pads will be open from early April to late Oct. from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Heritage River Park Splash Pad
- Crossroads Splash Pad
