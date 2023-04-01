Watch Now
Tucson's Splash Pads open this weekend

Pima County
Posted at 6:06 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 21:06:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — All six splash pads owned by the City of Tucson will open Saturday, April 1.

The splash pads will be open on April 1- Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to sunset.

Purple Heart Park has the newest splash pad after Tucson Delivers 2018 voter-approved Proposition 407 bond funds and Impact Fees.

It is expected to open a new splash pad at CSM Martin R. “Gunny” Barreras Memorial Park this upcoming June.

City of Tucson Splash Pads:

  • Catalina Park Splash Pad
  • Clements Splash Pad
  • Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad
  • Palo Verde Splash Pad
  • Purple Heart Splash Pad
  • Udall Splash Pad

On the other hand, the Marana Splash Pads are opening on Friday, April 7.
The splash pads will be open from early April to late Oct. from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Marana Splash Pads:

  • Heritage River Park Splash Pad
  • Crossroads Splash Pad

