Tucson sees sharp rise in deadly pedestrian crashes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pedestrian deaths are going up in Tucson, and the numbers are already much higher than they were at this point last year.

So far, 14 people have been killed after being hit by vehicles. At this same point last year, that number was five.

While most crashes are not happening in crosswalks, one did happen in a crosswalk.

The city of Tucson has installed nearly 150 HAWK beacons across Tucson as part of broader pedestrian safety efforts. A High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk, or HAWK beacon, is meant to help pedestrians get across safely: push a button, lights flash red, and drivers are expected to stop.

Athena Kehoe HAWK crosswalk off Speedway Blvd

But in March, Tucson police say two women were hit and killed at one of these crossings while it was activated at Rosemont Ave and 29th St. Police say the driver has been charged with causing death by a moving violation, specifically for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. They say there’s no evidence speed was a factor.

One woman walking nearby said she was unaware of the deadly March incident at the midtown crossing but stays cautious, especially avoiding walking after dark.

“People should cross the street like their life depends on it. Do not expect people to stop, because they may not see you.”

In many cases, police say drivers were not impaired. The data shows there have also been three hit-and-run cases this year. In one case from January, investigators tracked down the driver, who now faces a felony charge.

Overall, the city has three different kinds of pedestrian and bicyclist crosswalks.

The rising number of deaths is a reminder for pedestrians that even with added safety features, you still have to be careful. If you’re walking, especially at night or in low light, wear reflective clothing and make sure drivers can see you before stepping into the street.