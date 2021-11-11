Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agent dies in line of duty

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez died in the line of duty Nov. 5, according to a Border Patrol tweet.
With a heavy heart, I regret to inform you of the line-of-duty death of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez of the Tucson Sector. We will forever honor his service. #NeverForgotten #HonorFirst https://t.co/FZfbZgvBTR— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 11, 2021
The tweet came Thursday from U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.
KGUN9 reached out to the Border Patrol for more information.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter