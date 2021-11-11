Watch
Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agent dies in line of duty

U.S. Border Patrol
Tucson Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez died in the line of duty Nov. 5.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 11:59:05-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez died in the line of duty Nov. 5, according to a Border Patrol tweet.

The tweet came Thursday from U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.

KGUN9 reached out to the Border Patrol for more information.

