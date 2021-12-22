Tucson Rodeo Parade is back for another year of tradition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo Parade is back once again for its 97 year!

Each February, the Tucson Rodeo Parade brings tradition to the Old Pueblo, with the longest non-motorized, real life horse-powered parade in the nation, combined with La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, the Tucson Rodeo.

However, after not returning this year due to the pandemic, La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo will make a come back to the Tucson Rodeo Grounds February 19-27, 2022.

The parade draws in thousands, with a 2.5 mile route that circles the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, which includes Native Americans performers, historical wagons and floats, marching bands and mariachis, rodeo performers and cowboys, according to the Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee. The parade will take place on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 starting at 9 a.m.

Attendees can start at Ajo Way and Fair Avenue, travel east to Park Avenue, south on Park Avenue, west onto Irvington Road and north on Sixth Avenue, and then return to the Rodeo Grounds.

The parade is a free for most of the event, grandstand seating tickets are $10 each for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.

Parking is available before 8 a.m. at the rodeo grounds.

For more information about the parade, click here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

