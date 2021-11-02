La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo to return for 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo is returning for 2022 season!

After not returning this year due to the pandemic, La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo will return to the Tucson Rodeo Grounds February 19-27, 2022, to celebrate 97 years.

The 2022 rodeo will have cowboys and cowgirls competing in seven different events, including:



Bareback riding

Bull riding

Saddle bronc riding

Steer wrestling

Team roping

Tie-down roping

Women’s barrel racing

Starting Nov. 1, parents can register their children for those events at tucsonrodeo.com.

“The Tucson Rodeo Committee looks forward to getting back to rodeo action this February and continuing the tradition of this uniquely Tucson event,” said Mark Baird, Chairman of the Board, Tucson Rodeo Committee.

The rodeo will also have a new VIP experience, including a behind the scenes tour of the rodeo grounds, VIP credentials, parking, catered food and beverages, and balcony seating at the announcer’s stand.

Tucson rodeo event tickets range from $18 - $35.

For more information about the Tucson rodeo, visit here.

