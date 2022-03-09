Tucson Rock Droppers paint rocks for Ukraine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — Painting can be therapeutic according to the “Tucson Rock Droppers.”

“It helps our sanity,” said Carole McMillan. “We started doing this two years ago when we were all in shutdown.”

The group started painting rocks during the pandemic to spread hope and now they are trying to spread another message.

“This is for Ukraine; we stand with Ukraine,” she said. “Peace, we need to imagine peace.”

The Tucson Rock Droppers estimate they have painted more than 5,000 rocks over the last two years. They can be found at just about every park around Tucson.

“We see what is happening in Ukraine,” said Vicki Gee. “We do not want that. We do not want that for anybody.”

The group says they know these rocks are not going to be of any real help to the people in Ukraine. But they want to spark some conversation in our community.

“Thinking about a country far away, the kids and mothers in it, and the guys who had to stay behind to fight a war they did not ask for,” said Gee.

They say painting the rocks made them feel a little bit better about the world. They hope people who see their artwork feel the same way.

"It gives a little gift to somebody who happens to be walking in the park,” said McMillan. “And just reminds them there are people that are trying to make a difference everywhere.”

----

