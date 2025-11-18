Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tucson restaurant owner sentenced to nearly four years for drug offenses

Scripps National
A local restaurant owner was sentenced to nearly four years in prison last week, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, and possession of firearms by a prohibited person.

According to the Arizona Attorney General's Office, in 2023, Jason Felipe Gutierrez-Sandoval, 29, of Tucson, delivered more than 4,600 fentanyl pills, weighing around 454.5 grams, to another person on behalf of a drug-trafficking organization based in Mexico.

Investigators later arrested Gutierrez-Sandoval and searched his home with a warrant, where they found 12 small baggies with a type of cocaine known as Lavada and more than $660 in cash.

Agents also found a collection of firearms, ammunition and magazines, as well as a half-kilogram of heroin. Some of the firearms were loaded and one of the magazines was a circular .22 caliber drum magazine with a 70-round capacity, also fully loaded.

Gutierrez-Sandoval is prohibited by law from possessing firearms.

As part of his sentence, Gutierrez-Sandoval was ordered to pay a money judgment in the amount of $2,500, equal to the sum of money that he obtained during the fentanyl.

The firearms, ammunition and magazines were also seized and forfeited.

Gutierrez-Sandoval will have to serve 36 months of supervised release, following his release from prison.

