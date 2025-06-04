Tucson residents prepare for higher water bills as summer heat rises

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As summer temperatures soar in Tucson, so do water bills, with many residents already preparing for the seasonal spike.

According to Tucson Water, household usage can increase by 30 to 50 percent during the summer months, largely due to outdoor watering for lawns and landscaping. The utility’s tiered pricing system means the more water you use, the more you pay per gallon.

Residents like Antonio McGowan say they’ve learned to anticipate the hike.

“We try not to water as much during the summer,” McGowan said. “I used to do it three times; now I do it like twice.”

Others, like Jake Stirler, use automated irrigation systems and make adjustments to avoid waste.

“I turn my system up a little more in the summertime… but I make sure there are no leaks or extra water,” Stirler said.

Tucson Water recommends watering during cooler hours, upgrading to efficient irrigation systems, and considering drought-tolerant landscaping to help keep costs and consumption down. Nearly 70% of summer water use in the area goes to outdoor needs.

