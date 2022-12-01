Tucson residents can expect to see more electric vehicle charging stations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — You’re about to start seeing more electric vehicle charging stations. Starting Thursday, Dec. 1 all new developments will be required to install electric vehicle charging stations with few exceptions.

Any projects submitted starting today will require stations at most new commercial multi-family, office, and retail developments.

Daniel Bursuck, Code Development Manager City of Tucson Planning and Development, said this is a step into the future. He said “it’s helping implement the EV roadmap and it will allow for the transition from traditional vehicles to electric vehicles. We want to make sure that we have the infrastructure so Tucsonans will have places to drive and charge their electric vehicles.”

Developers will have to pay for the cost of installation, but Bursuck said this could increase business.

“People will go to places where there are chargers, in a lot of senses. So, they can actually market that as an amenity to either their customers or potentially their tenants,” said Bursuck.

Ed Sakwa is the CEO of the Center Center Against Domestic Abuse and Violence. The nonprofit is working toward building a new shelter.

He said there isn’t a great need for charging stations because their shelter location is confidential, but he still believes it’s a step forward.

“It certainly makes sense that if we as a society know that we need to move towards something that is more sustainable in terms of the use of resources, that we need to invest in advance,” said Sakwa.

Developers can turn to rebate programs such as the Smart EV Charging Program by Tucson Electric Power .

