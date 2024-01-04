Tucson resident fined for Molino II Fire incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Michael J. Sobcynski, 64, has been ordered by United States Magistrate Judge Michael A. Ambri to pay a fine and $180,000 in restitution to the United States Forest Service for his involvement in the "Molino II Fire."

Sobcynski pleaded guilty to use of incendiary ammunition.

The incident occurred on April 30, 2023, during target shooting in the Molino Basin shooting area of the Coronado National Forest, leading to a wildfire with suppression costs exceeding $200,000.