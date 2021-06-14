Tucson Recreation Centers open weight rooms and walking tracks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Four of the city's recreation centers reopened weight rooms and walking tracks today. They had been closed for the last 15 months due to the pandemic.

"We're just glad to be open again so the public can come back," Dave King, Recreational Coordinator at Randolph Recreation Center, said.

"I cannot express how happy I am to come back and see people I haven't seen for years," Nobu Jaines, a Randolph Recreation Center gym goer since 1988, said.

The locations that are open right now are El Pueblo Center, Donna Liggins Center, Randolph Center, and William M. Clements Center. The rest of the locations will be opening on June 28th.

You will need a reservation to go. You can book one here.