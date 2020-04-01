City of Tucson temporarily closes playgrounds, park amenities through April

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Parks and Recreation director, city manager, and Mayor Regina Romero announced playgrounds and additional park amenities will temporarily close effective Tuesday.

According to a press release from the city, Tucson Parks and Recreation will temporarily close the following:

Ramadas

Gazebos

Playgrounds

Outdoor fitness equipment

Basketball courts

Bocce courts

Volleyball courts

Horseshoe pits

Splash pads

These will close pursuant to TCC Sect. 21-2(b) through April 30 or until it is determined the facilities and amenities are not a risk to the public health and safety.

We are taking steps to ensure that Tucsonans are able to recreate safely at our parks. These new actions are consistent with CDC guidelines that encourage social distancing outdoors. With the Easter and Passover holidays quickly approaching, it is critical that Tucsonans remember to practice social distancing, which will require us to find new ways to celebrate the holidays in order to avoid large gatherings and consider staying home. These are stressful times, and I encourage all Tucsonans to take care of their health by exercising and enjoying the weather. At the same time, we need to continue following CDC guidelines to slow the spread and keep our community healthy. Mayor Romero

All reservations and permits for event, sports fields, and ramadas scheduled in the month of April will be canceled with the option of refund of full credit. No new reservations or permit are being accepted at this time.

These closures also follow the previously closed aquatic, recreation, and senior facilities announced March 16.

Some Parks and Recreation facilities and amenities will stay open to the public for individual use while obeying social distancing guidelines. Those facilities include; golf courses, disc golf courses, tennis courts, dog parks, skate parks and rinks, urban fishing areas, open space, trails, walking paths, and a number of park restroom facilities.

