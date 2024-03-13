Tucson receives funding for future 4.5-mile 'Bicycle Boulevard'

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The city of Tucson announced Wednesday that it received more than $2.57 million to fund the "Blacklidge Bicycle Boulevard" project.

The 4.5 mile-long route from Oracle Road to Columbus Boulevard will safely connect five parks and four schools.

It's part of the city's Bicycle Boulevard Master Plan that aims to improve the quality of life for residents in communities experiencing historic disinvestment — bikers, walkers and skaters alike.

The traffic-calming details and landscaping of the boulevard plan will shade, cool and beautify the area — features Department of Transportation and Mobility Director Samuel Credio approves of.

"The Blacklidge Bicycle Boulevard will reconnect neighborhoods through safe and accessible infrastructure," Credio explained. "These improvements will have a positive impact for the quality of life for our most vulnerable users of the transportation system by creating a low stress environment."

The money for this project comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods Grant Program.

It's also partially funded by the voter-approved Prop 407: Parks + Connections Bond 2018.

“Together we are envisioning infrastructure that is capable of protecting Tucsonans from the impacts of climate change and heavy car traffic," said Mayor Regina Romero.

"This is what a more equitable transportation system can look like."

